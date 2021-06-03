Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE: WMS) recently:

5/26/2021 – Advanced Drainage Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

5/22/2021 – Advanced Drainage Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

5/21/2021 – Advanced Drainage Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $128.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Advanced Drainage Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Advanced Drainage Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $120.00 to $127.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Advanced Drainage Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $128.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/15/2021 – Advanced Drainage Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

4/14/2021 – Advanced Drainage Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

4/12/2021 – Advanced Drainage Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $112.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $108.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.75. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $117.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $155,000,145.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,630.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $4,212,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,542,881 shares of company stock worth $159,921,571 over the last three months. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,687,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,619,000 after buying an additional 1,491,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $59,538,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,481.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 707,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,097,000 after acquiring an additional 662,360 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $41,648,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 57.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,146,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,569,000 after acquiring an additional 419,932 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

