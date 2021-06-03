Andrew J. Harmening Sells 51,352 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,175,960.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ASB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.06. 35,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,368. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ASB shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

