Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANGPY opened at $21.85 on Thursday. Anglo American Platinum has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $26.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.07.

Get Anglo American Platinum alerts:

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, chrome, and gold.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.