Ankr Hits 24 Hour Volume of $40.81 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Ankr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market capitalization of $765.15 million and $40.81 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ankr has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00080950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00025637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.85 or 0.01011267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00053076 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,615.83 or 0.09331623 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr is a coin. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,996,232,711 coins. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr . The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com . Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

Ankr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.