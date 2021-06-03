Ansbert Gadicke Sells 18,491 Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 18,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $377,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 13,885 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $293,251.20.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 3,198 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $64,087.92.

On Monday, May 24th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 5,000 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $100,600.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,907 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $220,430.47.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 17,833 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $363,614.87.

On Monday, May 17th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 4,666 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $93,646.62.

On Friday, May 14th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 6,900 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $138,276.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 29,684 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $609,412.52.

On Monday, May 10th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 17,133 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $373,499.40.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 8,972 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $170,198.84.

Shares of HARP opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $675.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.76. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 428.95% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HARP shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 137,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 83,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 51,430 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,364,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after purchasing an additional 230,240 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

