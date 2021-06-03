Antiample (XAMP) Achieves Market Cap of $1.29 Million

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Antiample coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Antiample has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $54.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Antiample has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00078775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00024495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.91 or 0.00991280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,516.83 or 0.09348470 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00052204 BTC.

About Antiample

Antiample (CRYPTO:XAMP) is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Antiample Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Antiample should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Antiample using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

