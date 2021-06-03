Anyswap (ANY) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $908,758.00

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $59.50 million and $908,758.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for $3.19 or 0.00008275 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00070248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.78 or 0.00328630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00228176 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.81 or 0.01178948 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,492.83 or 0.99781188 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00033369 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

