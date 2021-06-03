APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 737.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 567,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499,443 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.15% of APA worth $10,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in APA by 15.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in APA by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in APA by 318.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 345,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 263,102 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in APA by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.59. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.93, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 4.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

Several research firms recently commented on APA. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. APA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.45.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,473.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

