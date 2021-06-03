AppCoins 24 Hour Volume Reaches $196,451.00 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One AppCoins coin can now be purchased for $0.0941 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. AppCoins has a market cap of $23.07 million and $196,451.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00083029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00023195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.92 or 0.01018883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00052593 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,624.66 or 0.09327855 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,208,409 coins and its circulating supply is 245,208,408 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

