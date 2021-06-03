AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $348 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.91 million.

APPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut AppFolio from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised AppFolio from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,807. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.09. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $186.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.09.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). AppFolio had a net margin of 49.58% and a return on equity of 62.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total transaction of $2,535,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,555,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $706,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,200 shares of company stock worth $3,941,430 in the last ninety days. 36.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AppFolio stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,905 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

