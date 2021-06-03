Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE: APLE):

6/2/2021 – Apple Hospitality REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

5/31/2021 – Apple Hospitality REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

5/20/2021 – Apple Hospitality REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

5/18/2021 – Apple Hospitality REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

5/13/2021 – Apple Hospitality REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

5/3/2021 – Apple Hospitality REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

4/28/2021 – Apple Hospitality REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

APLE opened at $16.26 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT Inc alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $196,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,065,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,246,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,508 shares of company stock valued at $568,087. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.