Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE: APLE):
- 6/2/2021 – Apple Hospitality REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “
- 5/31/2021 – Apple Hospitality REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “
- 5/20/2021 – Apple Hospitality REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “
- 5/18/2021 – Apple Hospitality REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “
- 5/13/2021 – Apple Hospitality REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “
- 5/3/2021 – Apple Hospitality REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “
- 4/28/2021 – Apple Hospitality REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
APLE opened at $16.26 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.34.
Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $196,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,065,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,246,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,508 shares of company stock valued at $568,087. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.
