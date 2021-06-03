Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Boosted by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,579 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 8.2% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in Apple by 141.5% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 324.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $4,546,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 116,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,463,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.87.

AAPL stock opened at $125.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.19 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

