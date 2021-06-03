Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,528,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,534 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.80% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $595,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

In related news, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $201,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,764.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,104,421.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,157,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,906. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $95.96 on Thursday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.25 and a fifty-two week high of $107.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

