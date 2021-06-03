Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6,286.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,619 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 183,697 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises 2.7% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $24,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 93,379 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. ICAP upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 206,184 shares of company stock worth $28,549,930 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.55. The stock had a trading volume of 55,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,795,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.45. The stock has a market cap of $123.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

