Apron Network (APN) Reaches Market Cap of $11.10 Million

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Apron Network has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. Apron Network has a total market capitalization of $11.10 million and $1.35 million worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apron Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Apron Network Profile

Apron Network (CRYPTO:APN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Buying and Selling Apron Network

