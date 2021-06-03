Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACA shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Gabelli raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti lowered Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Arcosa stock opened at $61.12 on Thursday. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $68.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.40.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 4.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Arcosa will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $235,386.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,086.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $686,765.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,881.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 4,860.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

