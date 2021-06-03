Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.79

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.79 and last traded at $19.69, with a volume of 1739 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.71.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARCC. Wedbush boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 195.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,554,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,378,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,819 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at $21,198,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 479.0% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 892,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,705,000 after purchasing an additional 738,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $11,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

