Ares Protocol (ARES) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00 Million

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.91 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ares Protocol has traded down 17.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00070693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.55 or 0.00297359 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00226801 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $467.04 or 0.01201895 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,925.29 or 1.00172149 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00034296 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,843,095 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

