Argus Raises Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $150.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Argus from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.16% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.
NYSE MDT opened at $123.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.18. The firm has a market cap of $166.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14.
In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.