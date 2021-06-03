Argus Raises Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $150.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Argus from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

NYSE MDT opened at $123.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.18. The firm has a market cap of $166.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

