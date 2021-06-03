Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.93. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $19.86, with a volume of 10,086 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.38 million, a PE ratio of -60.18 and a beta of 1.45.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $25.77 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARKR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 21.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,230,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of October 3, 2020, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 3 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

