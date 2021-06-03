Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) & The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Head to Head Survey

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) and The Kroger (NYSE:KR) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arko and The Kroger’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arko $3.91 billion 0.33 $13.19 million $0.14 73.93 The Kroger $132.50 billion 0.22 $2.59 billion $3.47 10.94

The Kroger has higher revenue and earnings than Arko. The Kroger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arko, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Arko and The Kroger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arko N/A -25.69% -1.69% The Kroger 1.95% 28.31% 5.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.0% of Arko shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of The Kroger shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.7% of Arko shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of The Kroger shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Arko and The Kroger, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arko 0 0 3 1 3.25 The Kroger 4 11 2 0 1.88

Arko presently has a consensus price target of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 22.38%. The Kroger has a consensus price target of $34.12, indicating a potential downside of 10.10%. Given Arko’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Arko is more favorable than The Kroger.

Risk and Volatility

Arko has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Kroger has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Kroger beats Arko on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. The company operates approximately 2,950 locations comprising approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites. Arko Corp. is based in Richmond, Virginia.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co. operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys. The company's marketplace stores offer full-service grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty care departments, and perishable goods, as well as general merchandise, including apparel, home goods, and toys; and price impact warehouse stores provide grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets; and sells fuel through 1,596 fuel centers. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 2,742 retail food stores under various banner names in 35 states and the District of Columbia as well as an online retail store. The Kroger Co. was founded in 1883 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

