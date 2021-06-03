ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Down 4.5% This Week

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last week, ARMOR has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001289 BTC on exchanges. ARMOR has a market cap of $42.47 million and $2.03 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00070353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.09 or 0.00328621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.39 or 0.00228552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.93 or 0.01186723 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,635.65 or 0.99905220 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00033767 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,203,768 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

