Arqma Price Up 38.5% Over Last Week (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 38.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a market cap of $198,752.76 and approximately $911.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,942.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,839.67 or 0.07292026 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $714.99 or 0.01836031 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.39 or 0.00491461 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.61 or 0.00178745 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.69 or 0.00787561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.66 or 0.00481891 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007379 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.30 or 0.00442463 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,516,342 coins and its circulating supply is 9,471,799 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

