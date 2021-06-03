Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires 1,162,062 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,691,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162,062 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 6.98% of Veracyte worth $252,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Veracyte in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Veracyte in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Veracyte by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Veracyte by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $36.07 on Thursday. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VCYT. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

