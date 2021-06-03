Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires 155,682 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,582,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,682 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.66% of BioNTech worth $172,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth about $735,723,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 6,163.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,499,000 after buying an additional 657,872 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,628,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,291,000 after buying an additional 502,599 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,379,000 after buying an additional 377,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 259.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 482,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,148,000 after buying an additional 348,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $219.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.58. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42 and a beta of -1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.41.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $118.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.30.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.