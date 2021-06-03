Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires 1,664,044 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 96.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,381,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664,044 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.03% of Lyft worth $213,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 2.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 2.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 2.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $64,891,304.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,887,973 shares of company stock worth $256,092,043. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $58.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.32. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.88.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.