Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires 169,533 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,596,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,533 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 4.47% of BlackLine worth $281,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,035,000. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,723,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,476,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in BlackLine by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,371,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,626,000 after acquiring an additional 112,476 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BL stock opened at $103.08 on Thursday. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.20 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -81.17 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackLine in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.82.

In related news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $2,496,146.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,741.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $1,022,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,183 shares in the company, valued at $16,480,961.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,013 shares of company stock valued at $19,477,562. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

