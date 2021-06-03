Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires 74,933 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,328,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,933 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 4.83% of LivePerson worth $175,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $54.49 on Thursday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.78 and a 12-month high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.15.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LPSN shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.73.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 7,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $425,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $777,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,542 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

