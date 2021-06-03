Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $120.52 Million Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,185,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,201,046 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.42% of Guidewire Software worth $120,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,736,000 after purchasing an additional 702,329 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,091,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 524.6% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,206,000 after acquiring an additional 634,213 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,372,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,720,000 after acquiring an additional 459,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,293,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

NYSE GWRE opened at $97.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.88.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GWRE shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.56.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $189,338.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,497.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $69,605.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,174.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.