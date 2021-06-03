Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $184.08 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 666,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,119,745 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.10% of Accenture worth $184,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 12,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $281.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.13. The company has a market capitalization of $179.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $194.83 and a 52 week high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

