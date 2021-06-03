Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $196.94 Million Stock Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,821,302 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 655,954 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.58% of Cree worth $196,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cree by 17.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in Cree by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Cree by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,116 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Cree by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,065 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cree by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

CREE opened at $99.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.64 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CREE. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.46.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

