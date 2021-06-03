Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $211.59 Million Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,510,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,364,917 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.68% of Ceridian HCM worth $211,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDAY. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 52.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,744.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $403,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,602,457.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,459 shares of company stock valued at $996,961. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDAY opened at $87.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $111.93. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.59 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.16.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDAY. Mizuho increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.19.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

