Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $219.29 Million Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,475,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 557,077 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 3.92% of Air Lease worth $219,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 65.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease stock opened at $47.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.48. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.17.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

