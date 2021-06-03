Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $264.32 Million Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,171,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130,305 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.03% of Datadog worth $264,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Datadog by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Datadog by 20.5% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total value of $617,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,759.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $1,414,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,808,871.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,207,265 shares of company stock valued at $101,534,401. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $91.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.21 and a 12-month high of $119.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -654.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

