Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Invests $251.80 Million in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,749,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,804,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.34% of Farfetch as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,371,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Farfetch by 3.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,172,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,417,000 after acquiring an additional 477,362 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Farfetch by 29.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 538,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,473,000 after acquiring an additional 122,436 shares in the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC raised its position in Farfetch by 59.7% during the first quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after acquiring an additional 70,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Farfetch by 13.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTCH opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $73.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.93.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. The firm had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTCH. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

