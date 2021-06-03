Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,610,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 210,965 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.06% of Comcast worth $141,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group raised its position in Comcast by 1.4% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 2.3% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.8% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $56.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $259.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

