Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,993,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 271,891 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.86% of Synchrony Financial worth $203,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $565,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,734,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 189,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 14,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

Shares of SYF opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $50.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.70.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.