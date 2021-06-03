Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,490,111 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 282,863 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.19% of HDFC Bank worth $271,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,546,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,310,000 after purchasing an additional 625,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 675.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 20.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE HDB opened at $76.42 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $84.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.04. The company has a market cap of $139.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

