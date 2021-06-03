Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,588,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,602,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 3.78% of BigCommerce at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 41.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,396,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $57.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion and a PE ratio of -55.77. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $162.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.28.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

In related news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 48,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $2,734,738.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,521,412.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $542,700.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,844,026 shares of company stock worth $109,200,133. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BigCommerce Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

