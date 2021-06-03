Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 1,686,377 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 217.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686,377 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.82% of YETI worth $177,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,879,000 after purchasing an additional 452,655 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 831.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,480 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,134,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,683,000 after acquiring an additional 18,793 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of YETI by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,042,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,286,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of YETI by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,033,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,626,000 after acquiring an additional 176,686 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YETI shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of YETI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $87.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $91.55.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total transaction of $10,923,015.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,846 shares in the company, valued at $29,629,742.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,876,331.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,804,462. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

