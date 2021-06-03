Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 25,021 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,282,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,021 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 3.62% of Novanta worth $169,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Novanta by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,604,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novanta by 7.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Novanta in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Novanta by 8.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Novanta by 13.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 64,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,032,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,456,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $500,758.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,569,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,677. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $138.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.26 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.49. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $146.16.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOVT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.