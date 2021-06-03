Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 46,810 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,810 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.69% of The Boston Beer worth $250,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,066.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 0.77. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $498.29 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,162.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.40, for a total value of $2,716,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,089 shares of company stock worth $22,353,309. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SAM. Citigroup cut The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. MKM Partners increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,245.13.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.