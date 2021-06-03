Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 77,334 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.11% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $127,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $383.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $384.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $348.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.