Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 705,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,459 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.93% of IDEX worth $147,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in IDEX by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 21.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the first quarter worth about $2,468,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 220,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,132,000 after purchasing an additional 18,437 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 3.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.44.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $223.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $145.85 and a twelve month high of $235.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.09.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,604. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

