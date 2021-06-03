Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 227,089 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.73% of Celanese worth $123,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,623,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,142,065,000 after acquiring an additional 62,945 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,691,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,743,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,262,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,956,000 after acquiring an additional 27,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,356,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,718,000 after buying an additional 533,403 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

Celanese stock opened at $165.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.54.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

