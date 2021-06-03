Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 1,332 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.10% of BlackRock worth $120,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.08.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $887.42 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $515.72 and a 12 month high of $889.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $822.95.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

