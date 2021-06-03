Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 151,645 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,183,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,645 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.36% of KE worth $181,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KE by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KE by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 30.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. 86 Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.96.

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 332.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.93. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

