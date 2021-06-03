Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 257,921 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,921 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.28% of Zoom Video Communications worth $259,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,789,000 after buying an additional 1,804,237 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after buying an additional 1,495,639 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,032,000 after buying an additional 1,351,878 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $455,786,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $281,451,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $327.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.10 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.21.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.36.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total value of $843,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total transaction of $28,021,676.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,313.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 282,133 shares of company stock valued at $93,321,676. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.