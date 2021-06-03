Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 305,613 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,652,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305,613 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.09% of Morgan Stanley worth $128,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $92.76 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $93.31. The stock has a market cap of $172.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.37.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.89.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

