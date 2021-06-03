Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 330,873 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,710,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 330,873 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.53% of Cognex worth $224,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $78.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.68 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

